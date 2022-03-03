Stalker 2 on hold, Ukraine-based developer confirms

"We are striving to help our employees and their families to survive."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 3 March 2022

Stalker developer GSC Game World has released a video update, following fan concern for the studio.

The company is based in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, which has been repeatedly targeted during the ongoing Russian invasion.

Development of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl has now been paused, the studio said, but will resume upon Ukraine's "victory".

A warning, some of the footage of the conflict shown in the video below may be distressing.

The video begins with a recap from GSC on what it had previously been working on: a video from its motion capture studio to show fans how the game's cutscenes were being created.

"The previous week was ages ago," GSC said today. "Our country is forced to fight for its existence again. Seems like this is the price of freedom.

"This video is our answer to 'How are you guys?' question. Now we are striving to help our employees and their families to survive.

"The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue. After the victory. Glory to Ukraine."

Stalker 2 had been scheduled for release this December on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Game developers in Ukraine spoken out in the face of the Russian invasion - but there's now a call for companies outside the country to do more. Yesterday, Ukraine's deputy prime minister has called on PlayStation and Xbox to stop supporting the Russian market completely. EA, meanwhile, will remove Russia from FIFA 22.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Call of Duty reportedly skipping annual release next year

UPDATE: Activision responds.

27

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on PlayStation Now from launch next week

And there's ten minutes of new gameplay footage.

19

Back 4 Blood hits 10m players

Tunnels of Terror expansion due in April.

13

Call of Duty Warzone cheaters will have to face God Mode opponents in this latest anti-cheat initiative

"While anti-cheat is not a magic bullet, this is a battle we're committed to fighting."

12

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen pre-load unavailable on PS4

"Due to an unforeseen issue."

11

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store