Destiny 2 Steam Deck players risk ban, Bungie says

Those who are hoping to get Destiny 2 running on a Steam Deck will need to think again, as Bungie has said it will issue bans for those found trying it.

Bungie released a statement on Destiny 2's help page, emphasising that the game is not supported for play on the "Steam Deck or any system utilising Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running".

The statement goes on to say: "Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time."

Bungie closes its statement by warning players that if they do try and bypass Destiny 2's incompatibility on a Steam Deck, they will be "met with a game ban". Eesh.

While Bungie has not given a reason for not allowing Destiny 2 to be played on a Steam Deck, many on the game's subreddit have their own theories. In short, the speculation is that it all comes down to the anti-cheat software used within the game.

Last month, Sony purchased Bungie for $3.6bn. However, the developer stated that games such as its Destiny franchise will remain multiplatform in the future, and will not be PlayStation exclusives.