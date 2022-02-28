Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters are already popular

It's official: Pokémon generation nine is on the way.

Announced at the Pokémon Direct at the weekend, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released later this year.

The new trailer introduced the three starter Pokémon we'll be able to choose from, namely Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Already, social media has been awash with fan art and memes depicting these brand new 'mon.

With its terracotta villas, sunny climate, and starter names, many fans are speculating these two new entries in the series will be based in a Spanish-influenced region, much like Sword and Shield's Galar was influenced by the UK.

new pokemon protag edit pic.twitter.com/JoMFSsryK4 — THE NOODLE (@onebadnoodle_) February 28, 2022

So far, though, it's the starters that are inspiring fans. Artists in particular are having a field day.

Is your favourite the cute little grass weed cat?

Or the chilli pepper fire crocodile?

#pokemon he is like a mcdonalds toy to me pic.twitter.com/LhJ23JAMpC — cloudmancy ? (@cloudmancy) February 27, 2022

Or the cute duck?

Or maybe you'd prefer to see them pixelated, Game Boy style?

I hope this #PokemonDay could bring some solace to everyone. I did a little gbc-styled warmup with the new starters as a distraction from work. pic.twitter.com/gFRqjbyf0r — Zaebucca (@zaebucca) February 27, 2022

And between all three, that's the Kingdom Hearts protagonists, right?

pokemon starters, i'm sorry but i just had to? pic.twitter.com/wQDThgcRJu — ??????Audrey? (@aitaikimochi) February 27, 2022

Which starter are you most excited about?