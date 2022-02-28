Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters are already popular

Weedcat, fire croc, or ducky?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 February 2022

It's official: Pokémon generation nine is on the way.

Announced at the Pokémon Direct at the weekend, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released later this year.

The new trailer introduced the three starter Pokémon we'll be able to choose from, namely Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Already, social media has been awash with fan art and memes depicting these brand new 'mon.

With its terracotta villas, sunny climate, and starter names, many fans are speculating these two new entries in the series will be based in a Spanish-influenced region, much like Sword and Shield's Galar was influenced by the UK.

So far, though, it's the starters that are inspiring fans. Artists in particular are having a field day.

Is your favourite the cute little grass weed cat?

Or the chilli pepper fire crocodile?

Or the cute duck?

Or maybe you'd prefer to see them pixelated, Game Boy style?

And between all three, that's the Kingdom Hearts protagonists, right?

Which starter are you most excited about?

