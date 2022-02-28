Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters are already popular
Weedcat, fire croc, or ducky?
It's official: Pokémon generation nine is on the way.
Announced at the Pokémon Direct at the weekend, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released later this year.
The new trailer introduced the three starter Pokémon we'll be able to choose from, namely Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
Already, social media has been awash with fan art and memes depicting these brand new 'mon.
With its terracotta villas, sunny climate, and starter names, many fans are speculating these two new entries in the series will be based in a Spanish-influenced region, much like Sword and Shield's Galar was influenced by the UK.
Pokémon España ?#ScarletViolet #Pokemon #PokemonDay #PokemonPresents #????SV pic.twitter.com/7wjmk673XY— Jya ??? /COMMISSIONS OPEN/ (@Jyagantz) February 27, 2022
new pokemon protag edit pic.twitter.com/JoMFSsryK4— THE NOODLE (@onebadnoodle_) February 28, 2022
SPAIN POKEMON REGION AHHHHHH SPAIN POKEMON REGION AHHHH #Gen9 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/UQ2qs2Duiq— ?Gabi Rodea? (@TheGabiType) February 27, 2022
So far, though, it's the starters that are inspiring fans. Artists in particular are having a field day.
Every artist after the starters dropped ?? #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/UPo2zDWz18— AjentVee (@AjentVee) February 27, 2022
PMD, now with three amigos!#pokemon #gen9 #pokemonmysterydungeon pic.twitter.com/t40zKT3Xss— Teeter (Drawing PMD-TRT!) (@teeterglance) February 28, 2022
Is your favourite the cute little grass weed cat?
weedcat doodles before I sleep #PokemonDay #Sprigatito #pokemon pic.twitter.com/ItYxc5fmkx— Go Na? i choose fuecoco (@dalgonadraws) February 27, 2022
????SV????????? pic.twitter.com/vY4lkRTznd— ??????G????? (@gonzarez1938) February 27, 2022
more grass cats??#pokemon pic.twitter.com/uvWepsOVMA— Veri ??6.0 spoilers ?? (@veriitasu) February 27, 2022
Imagine if he had.... SOCKS!!! #ScarletViolet #Pokémon pic.twitter.com/m8J72wyaD4— Sugar?? (@Sugahri) February 27, 2022
Or the chilli pepper fire crocodile?
#pokemon he is like a mcdonalds toy to me pic.twitter.com/LhJ23JAMpC— cloudmancy ? (@cloudmancy) February 27, 2022
The moment I saw Fuecoco I couldn't resist rushing this together. ??— ??IceArtz?? (@IceArtz) February 27, 2022
#Pokemon #animation #characteranimation pic.twitter.com/VhCgKc0jrW
Two very funny apples #PokemonDay #pokemon #fuecoco pic.twitter.com/nVXMYfrB4O— Beepy ?? (@cinnabeep) February 27, 2022
Or the cute duck?
Duckie#quaxly #pokemon pic.twitter.com/AmgIQWpEqS— ?Yajuu? (@Yajuuraku) February 27, 2022
That haircut looks familiar?#spamton #deltarune #pokemon #pokemonscarletviolet #quaxly pic.twitter.com/pWqOVJzsGr— ? Here by unpopular demand (@not_honeypaws) February 27, 2022
He is just a little guy!!!!!!! #pokemon pic.twitter.com/H3QzpMnKHf— kamaboko (@KamabokoBun) February 27, 2022
Or maybe you'd prefer to see them pixelated, Game Boy style?
I hope this #PokemonDay could bring some solace to everyone. I did a little gbc-styled warmup with the new starters as a distraction from work. pic.twitter.com/gFRqjbyf0r— Zaebucca (@zaebucca) February 27, 2022
And between all three, that's the Kingdom Hearts protagonists, right?
pokemon starters, i'm sorry but i just had to? pic.twitter.com/wQDThgcRJu— ??????Audrey? (@aitaikimochi) February 27, 2022
Which starter are you most excited about?
