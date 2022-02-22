Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is developed by Next Level Games

Kick off this June.

News by Victoria Kennedy
Updated on 22 February 2022

What many had previously assumed has now been confirmed - Next Level Games is working on the newly-announced Mario Strikers: Battle League Football.

A listing on the Australian classification database concerning Mario and co.'s upcoming football frenzy has listed Next Level Games as the game's developer. Meanwhile, Nintendo is listed as its publisher.

In addition to this, the listing clarifies the game's rating as PG, as it includes some "Mild Violence".

This news is not surprising for fans of Mario Strikers. Next Level Games also oversaw the development of Super Mario Strikers on GameCube and Mario Strikers Charged on Wii.

As well as the aforementioned games, the developer has also worked on several other games under Nintendo's umbrella, including Luigi's Mansion 3 and the somewhat doomed-before-it-even-released Metroid Prime: Federation Force (seriously, why was Samus sidelined?).

More recently still, Next Level Games became a fully-owned subsidiary of Nintendo, when it was acquired by the company in 2021.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will launch for Nintendo Switch on 10th June.

More about Mario Strikers: Battle League

