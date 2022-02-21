Capcom Fighting Collection includes 10 classic games

Darkstalkers! Night Warriors! Hyper Street Fighter 2!

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 21 February 2022

A collection of 10 classic Capcom fighting games has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Capcom Fighting Collection will offer online rollback netcode for its full suite of titles, which includes the entire Darkstalkers series for the first time outside of Japan.

Arcade cult classic Red Earth makes its console and PC debut, while various games in the Street Fighter series are also included.

Training and specator modes, mid-game saves and an in-game museum with soundtracks, artwork and design documents are also part of the package.

The full list of games included lies below:

  • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  • Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge
  • Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
  • Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge
  • Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire
  • Red Earth
  • Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
  • Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
  • Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo
  • Hyper Street Fighter 2

Despite all of that, Capcom's biggest fighting game news of the day remains its long-awaited Street Fighter 6 announcement. A teaser released this morning showed Ryu and Luke squaring up - though details remain thin on the ground.

