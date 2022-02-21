Capcom Fighting Collection includes 10 classic games

A collection of 10 classic Capcom fighting games has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Capcom Fighting Collection will offer online rollback netcode for its full suite of titles, which includes the entire Darkstalkers series for the first time outside of Japan.

Arcade cult classic Red Earth makes its console and PC debut, while various games in the Street Fighter series are also included.

Training and specator modes, mid-game saves and an in-game museum with soundtracks, artwork and design documents are also part of the package.

The full list of games included lies below:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire

Red Earth

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter 2

Despite all of that, Capcom's biggest fighting game news of the day remains its long-awaited Street Fighter 6 announcement. A teaser released this morning showed Ryu and Luke squaring up - though details remain thin on the ground.