Square Enix amends the train suplex in Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster

On the right track.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 February 2022

Square Enix has made a major change in its Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster.

"Yes, you can still suplex the train in Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster," read a tweet on 13th February promoting the forthcoming release.

Except the suplex wasn't quite right.

Fans of the game - originally released on the SNES in 1994 - will know there's a boss fight against a Phantom Train, and martial arts character Sabin is able to suplex the train.

In the video, though, the train didn't flip upside down during the animation as it should, meaning it technically wasn't a suplex.

Fans were in uproar, but thankfully Square Enix will amend the animation in the final release.

"We're still hard at work polishing Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster in time for launch next week, and we saw some of your comments that the Phantom Train didn't flip during Meteor Strike. The video was taken from a pre-release version, and will be adjusted in time for launch!" read a follow up tweet.

Phew!

The Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster is due out on Steam and mobile on 23rd February.

It includes reworked art and music, quality of life gameplay features, a modernised UI, and - of course - a train being properly suplexed.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Final Fantasy 6

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox Series X/S update finally available today

Patch adds ability to change V's appearance mid-game.

232

Cyberpunk 2077 livestream announced

UPDATE: Watch from 3pm UK time, as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions seem imminent.

80

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 bugs being investigated, CD Projekt says

Including discs not launching on PS4.

73

Elden Ring PC specs confirmed

Elden rigs won't cut it.

72

Super Mario RPG director would love to make a sequel as his final game

Would Geno return?

10

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Premium only | Talking video with Eurogamer's Aoife Wilson in the Podcast

Action!

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store