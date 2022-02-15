Super Mario RPG director would love to make a sequel as his final game

Would Geno return?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 15 February 2022

The director of SNES classic Super Mario RPG has expressed his interest in creating a sequel as his final project.

Chihiro Fujioka was interviewed by MinnMax about his life in games, a life that's included writing Final Fantasy Mystic Quest and working on the Mario & Luigi handheld titles - as well as directing the Nintendo and Square Enix RPG crossover.

"I would absolutely love to make one," said Fujioka when asked about developing a new Super Mario RPG game.

Eurogamer Newscast: February's Nintendo Direct Digested

"In my career I've been involved with a lot of games, and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game if possible.

"I think Mario & Luigi is cool, but I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG where you're only controlling Mario."

And whether he has story ideas already? "That is a secret," he said.

Super Mario RPG is one of the SNES console's most beloved games, but when Square Enix focused on the original PlayStation for its Final Fantasy series, Nintendo took Mario in a new direction with the spiritual successor Paper Mario.

"I quite like the Paper Mario series, I think they're very fun games," said Fujioka.

You can watch the full MinnMax interview below, in which Fujioka talks further about development of the game, his studio Alpha Dream including unreleased games, and working most recently on mobile RPG Fantasian.

