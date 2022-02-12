Amazon's new MMO, Lost Ark, already has the fifth largest Steam concurrent record ever

Smilegate's new MMO, Lost Ark, published by Amazon Games, has hit almost one million concurrent players within 24 hours of its release.

In spite of struggling servers that couldn't keep pace with demand, that means Lost Ark currently sports the fifth-biggest concurrent peak of Steam players ever, following PUBG, CS:GO, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 respectively.

According to SteamDB, Lost Ark hit a 24-hour peak overnight, clocking up a staggering 984,111 players and topping Amazon's prior release, New World's, peak of 913,000 simultaneous players (thanks, PCGN).

"I love this trend of MMOs making you feel really powerful from the beginning," Bertie wrote in his article, Lost Ark is blowing up and I can totally see why.

"It's so refreshing, and joyful. There's none of this power austerity, none of this 'yes you can be powerful but you'll have to earn it, young one'. Games like Black Desert Online and now Lost Ark just want to be fun right away, and it's great."