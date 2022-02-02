Guardians of the Galaxy's unclosing fridge door joke inspired by Modern Family, creative director says

Phil'sosophy and fridges.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 2 February 2022

The pesky fridge door in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy that never, ever, closes was inspired by long-running gags from Modern Family and Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia, its creative director has now revealed.

While many Marvel fans were likely spending their time hanging out with Groot and co while on board the Milano, others decided to take Star Lord even deeper into the inner workings of the ship. Here, they will have come across a broken fridge door, which in itself is fairly unremarkable. This door can be interacted with, and players can try and close it if they wish, but this would ultimately be to no avail. The fridge door will never remain closed, not matter how often one tries.

But this door was not added into the game to simply perplex players. Rather, it was added in as an ongoing gag, much like that of Phil Dunphy from Modern Family always tripping up on the broken stairs that he keeps meaning to fix but never seems to quite get round to doing. Chatting to GamesRadar, Guardians of the Galaxy senior creative director Jean-François Dugas revealed: "My inspiration was based on Phil Dunphy in Modern Family constantly stumbling on the house stairs that he never repaired, and one episode from Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where Charlie passes by a stool in the bar where he works many times during the episode, and each time, he replaces/shakes the stool before going to his next objective."

It is perhaps the subtlety of this gag that makes it such a good one. Players will never learn how the fridge in Guardians of the Galaxy got broken, and they will never know if it finally gets fixed.

Instead, it will forever toy on the minds of those more curious, house conscious, gamers among us (AKA, me).

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Related

Team17 U-turns on controversial Worms NFT project following intense backlash

Will now "step back from the NFT space".

89

Developers of Team17-published games slam Worms NFT plans

"We will not be working with them on future titles."

77

CrossfireX headlines Xbox Game Pass titles for February

Contrast! Ark: Ultimate Survivor! The Last Kids on Earth!

33

EA admits Battlefield 2042 flopped, but would have been less than 10% of annual revenue anyway

"Some of the design choices did not resonate with everyone in our community."

22

Valve dates Steam sales and events for first half of 2022

Plus, games can now be discounted every 28 days.

15

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

3

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store