DLSS support is coming for Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC - but it'll be "later this year"

Expect "several surprise add-on releases", too.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 29 January 2022

DLSS support for DirectX 12 mode is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC "later this year".

Confirmation came via a recent developer Q&A. While members of the Asobo Studio development team stopped short of confirming when, precisely, DLSS will arrive for PC players, they did update us on what's coming to the excellent flight sim game in the first half of 2022.

The livestream also confirmed there's going to be "several surprise add-on releases" later this year, as well as a new propeller simulation, including prop wash, for Cessna and King Air aircraft with Sim Update 8, which is expected to release on 1st March.

Before then, though, we'll get World Update 7, which updates Australia's satellite imagery and bring a "new digital elevation model" next week, on 31st January. World Update 8, which is coming in late March, will bring Iberia, including Portugal and Spain. We can also look forward to a free Top Gun: Maverick expansion pack in May 2022, too (thanks, PCGN).

We awarded Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox Edition a "Eurogamer Essential" award, writing: "This is Microsoft Flight Simulator on console in all its glory and occasional clunkiness, and with that sense of splendour and wonder unsullied by the small imperfections along the way. It remains one of the most breathtaking videogame achievements in recent years, and on console one of the most incredible next-gen experiences to date."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Star Citizen developer lays out increasingly ambitious five-year plan

"We'll be developing the sequel and sequels to Squadron 42."

146

Maxis shares progress update and first look at The Sims 4's customisable pronouns feature

Although it sounds like it's still some way off.

15

Cities: Skylines getting four new bits of paid DLC alongside Airports expansion this month

Content creator packs, radio stations incoming.

7

Four years on, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has now outlived New Horizons

Big update adds new features and third monthly subscription to mobile spin-off.

6

Far: Changing Tides now has a release date

Due out in March, plus Game Pass day one.

5

You may also enjoy...

Flight Simulator's competitive multiplayer DLC and big free GOTY update are out now

Freebies include first military jet, eVTOL, and more.

8

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

23

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

48

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store