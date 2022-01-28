EA celebrates Brazil's Carnaval in The Sims 4 with drag artist Pabllo Vittar

EA has collaborated with Brazilian drag artist Pabllo Vittar on a new Carnaval Streetwear Kit for The Sims 4.

The Create-A-Sims outfits and accessories are inspired by the vibrancy of Brazil's Carnaval event and street parties, as well as Vittar's own sense of style.

Vittar has also recorded her 2019 single, Buzina, in Simlish, which will feature in The Sims 4 Carnaval radio station.

The celebration will begin on 3rd February. A Sims Delivery Express Base Game update with Brazilian food and a mask are also due, with a follow up in March including art by Brazilian artist Lano.

"Carnaval is a celebration that unites people from all over the world," said Vittar. "For Carnaval, you can't dress up basic. Carnaval represents a lot of joy, where, at that moment, people forget some of the frustrations from the rest of the year. You have to look extravagant, drawing lots of attention and shining a lot.

"This kit is full of things that will help you do that. Each person is going to be themselves inside the game, because there are tons of outfits and accessories, which I know for sure will make you rock the runway!"

"Carnaval is one of the greatest and most fascinating celebrations in the world," said Vincent Joly, Senior Art Director for The Sims 4.

"The ongoing global pandemic has caused many regions in Brazil and around the world to cancel Carnaval. Many might not be able to celebrate with family or friends. We have worked with Brazilian pop sensation Pabllo Vittar to develop different Create-A-Sims looks inspired by the colors, vibrancy, feelings and emotions of Carnaval."

The collection will be available in The Sims 4 across PC, Mac, Xbox and PlayStation consoles.