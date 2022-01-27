Mortal Kombat movie sequel on the way with a script from the writer of Moon Knight

Kontinue?

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 27 January 2022

The recent Mortal Kombat movie is getting a sequel, Deadline reports.

Jeremy Slater, head writer on the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, is on board to write the film.

Mortal Kombat came out April 2021 in the US in cinemas and on HBO Max, before launching in the UK a month later. I wasn't a fan, I'm afraid to say. Thinking about the movie now, the first thing that springs to mind is the cool opening seven minutes (which you can watch in the video below), but it was all downhill from there.

Mortal Kombat - Opening Seven Minutes.

Clearly, Mortal Kombat moved the needle far enough to convince the bean counters at Warner Bros. to greenlight a follow-up. Perhaps this time Johnny Cage will get his time to shine.

Until then, let's remember the '90s (and still the best) Mortal Kombat movie:

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Mortal Kombat 11

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

The Neo Geo Pocket's best game just landed on Switch

Poker face.

25

Keanu Reeves doesn't want Neo from The Matrix or John Wick in Mortal Kombat

"If it was up to me? No."

22

Riot shares new footage of upcoming 2D fighter, Project L

Project L "will not be shipping in 2021 or 2022".

19

Street Fighter 5 Luke gameplay video offers a look at the character dubbed "the future of Street Fighter"

Pack-a-punch.

16

Warner Bros. crossover fighter Multiversus officially announced

Free-to-play for PC, PlayStation and Xbox next year.

14

You may also enjoy...

Street Fighter 5's final character, Luke, is a "major" part of the next Street Fighter game

Which may be revealed next year.

14

Warner Bros. crossover fighter Multiversus officially announced

Free-to-play for PC, PlayStation and Xbox next year.

14

Recommended | Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown review - imperfect version of an all-time great

Lion's share.

67

Feature | The fighting game community should do more to combat its sexual harassment problem

What next after the FGC's Me Too?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List: All fighters ranked plus the best melee, sword and ranged fighters explained

Where does Kazuya debut in our updated Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list?

11

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

13

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store