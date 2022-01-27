Mortal Kombat movie sequel on the way with a script from the writer of Moon Knight

The recent Mortal Kombat movie is getting a sequel, Deadline reports.

Jeremy Slater, head writer on the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, is on board to write the film.

Mortal Kombat came out April 2021 in the US in cinemas and on HBO Max, before launching in the UK a month later. I wasn't a fan, I'm afraid to say. Thinking about the movie now, the first thing that springs to mind is the cool opening seven minutes (which you can watch in the video below), but it was all downhill from there.

Mortal Kombat - Opening Seven Minutes.

Clearly, Mortal Kombat moved the needle far enough to convince the bean counters at Warner Bros. to greenlight a follow-up. Perhaps this time Johnny Cage will get his time to shine.

Until then, let's remember the '90s (and still the best) Mortal Kombat movie: