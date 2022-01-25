EA confirms three new Star Wars games in development at Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel, new FPS and new strategy game.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 25 January 2022

Respawn is making three new Star Wars games, EA has announced.

One is the expected follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, with game director Stig Asmussen at the helm.

(The video below sees Digital Foundry deliver its verdict on last year's next-gen update for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.)

Another team at Respawn is working on a Star Wars first-person shooter, with former LucasArts VP of development and executive producer on the original Star Wars Battlefront games, Peter Hirschmann, installed as game director. Hirschmann and the team at Respawn have just begun work on this game, EA said. Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb has clarified that this game will be made by the Medal of Honor VR team (though won't be VR itself).

And finally, Respawn is working on a Star Wars strategy game via a publishing collaboration with Bit Reactor, the recently-founded Maryland-based studio made up of veterans of XCOM and Civilization developer Firaxis Games.

Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn, will oversee all these projects, EA said.

"Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," said Hirschmann.

No release windows or platforms were mentioned for either game. In its note to press today, EA made no mention of DICE, developer of the recent Star Wars Battlefront games, nor Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive, which is making the Dead Space remake. Indeed, Venturebeat has reported that no Battlefield 3 is in the works, and that DICE is now fully focused on Battlefield.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (27)

More about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Watch Dogs Legion will no longer be updated

Previous multiplayer seasons will repeat.

47

Saudi-backed group buys ESL for $1bn

And esports platform Faceit for $500m.

28

Input lag for N64 games improved in latest update for Nintendo Switch Online

Plus reflections return in Ocarina of Time.

25

Valve adds Dynamic Cloud Sync to Steam Deck

Seamless saves across devices.

19

US court permanently bans Roblox YouTuber accused of staff harassment and terrorist threats

Must also pay $150,000 in damages.

19

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Comments (27)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store