EA confirms three new Star Wars games in development at Respawn

Respawn is making three new Star Wars games, EA has announced.

One is the expected follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, with game director Stig Asmussen at the helm.

(The video below sees Digital Foundry deliver its verdict on last year's next-gen update for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.)

Another team at Respawn is working on a Star Wars first-person shooter, with former LucasArts VP of development and executive producer on the original Star Wars Battlefront games, Peter Hirschmann, installed as game director. Hirschmann and the team at Respawn have just begun work on this game, EA said. Venturebeat's Jeff Grubb has clarified that this game will be made by the Medal of Honor VR team (though won't be VR itself).

And finally, Respawn is working on a Star Wars strategy game via a publishing collaboration with Bit Reactor, the recently-founded Maryland-based studio made up of veterans of XCOM and Civilization developer Firaxis Games.

Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn, will oversee all these projects, EA said.

"Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," said Hirschmann.

No release windows or platforms were mentioned for either game. In its note to press today, EA made no mention of DICE, developer of the recent Star Wars Battlefront games, nor Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive, which is making the Dead Space remake. Indeed, Venturebeat has reported that no Battlefield 3 is in the works, and that DICE is now fully focused on Battlefield.