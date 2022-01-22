Switch's latest software update improves N64 emulation

There are still plenty of issues left, mind. 

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 22 January 2022

Nintendo may have been working to improve the emulation system that recently launched on Nintendo Switch.

Emulation became widely available with the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack last year, although subscribers to the £35-a-year catalogue reported a number of general issues at the time of launch, including lag and low frame rates.

A couple of games also feature more specific problems, including Mario Kart 64, Sin and Punishment, and Mario 64. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time included strange glitches too, including graphical issues that prevented the game from properly rendering fog.

While the fog is still sadly missing, it looks as though another issue with the Water Temple room has been improved, if not quite fully resolved just yet.

As spotted by VGC, dataminer LuigiBlood doesn't think the ROMs themselves have been updated, leading to speculation that it's the emulation software itself that may have been tweaked in the background. Unfortunately, it looks as though there are still plenty of improvements to be made before Nintendo's emulation woes are fully rectified.

Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription is now available, including a selection of N64 classics. It also includes access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons expansion Happy Home Paradise when it arrives on 5th November. A 12-month subscription costs £35/$50 for an individual membership or £60/$80 for the family option, supporting up to eight accounts.

Classic Nintendo 64 games available in the price of the subscription include Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Lylat Wars, Sin and Punishment, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis 64, Operation: WinBack, Yoshi's Story and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, of course.

More about The Legend Of Zelda: The Ocarina Of Time

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

