Here's a new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The remastered collection is out next week on PS5, and later this year on PC.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 22 January 2022

Sony has released a new video teaser for its upcoming Uncharted compilation, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is set to release on PS5 on 28th January 2022 with an unspecified PC release expected later on this year. You can check out the launch trailer for the remastered collection below:

"Play as Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer in their own standalone adventures as they are forced to confront their pasts and forge their own legacies," the video description teases. "The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the critically acclaimed single-player stories from both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, remastered for the PS5 console."

Don't forget that If you've purchased either game on PS4, you can get the Collection for an additional £10, although this won't work for those who only have access to Uncharted 4 via PlayStation Plus. The offer's only good until 3rd February, though, so don't hang around if you're interested.

Star of the Uncharted movie, Tom Holland, recently revealed that he only discovered Uncharted when a PlayStation 4 was left in his trailer during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"One of the luxuries of making these films is that they're made by Sony, one of the luxuries of working for Sony is PlayStation," he said at the time. "So all the actors' trailers were outfitted with the best TVs and the latest PlayStations, and one of the games they gave me was Uncharted."

ICYMI, Sony released an extended clip of the film a couple of weeks back. It showed off the full cargo plane fight scene we'd previously glimpsed in previous trailers, which looks to be heavily inspired from Uncharted 3.

