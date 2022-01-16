New report suggests Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed to 2023

The Harry Potter-themed game Hogwarts Legacy has reportedly been delayed to 2023.

The news comes almost a year to the day after Warner Bros. Games delayed Hogwarts Legacy from 2021 to 2022, stating at the time that "creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs".

Sacred Symbol's podcast host Colin Moriarty reports "hearing behind the scenes that [the] game isn't coming out this year" and "it's in some sort of trouble".

The host stops short of evidencing the claim and as you may well expect, there's no official word from Warner Bros. right now, but the rumour fuels existing speculation that the game is in trouble (thanks, Comic Book). Watch this space, I guess.

As Tom reported at the time, Hogwarts Legacy was officially announced last September during Sony's big PlayStation 5 showcase, after an early leak first appeared back in 2018 which Eurogamer rubber-stamped as the real deal.

An early trailer for the game revealed Hogwarts Legacy to be a third-person adventure set in and around the grounds of Hogwarts, with the action taking place back in the 1800s - long before Harry Potter or Newt Scamander was shaking a wand around.