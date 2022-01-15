This speedrunner completed Stardew Valley in just 17 minutes

Speedrunner Olenoname has completed Stardew Valley in just 17 minutes.

Playing the game as part of this year's Awesome Games Done Quick charity marathon, Olenoname warned viewers that "this run's gonna move pretty fast and it's gonna get started really quickly" - and they weren't wrong.

As spotted by PC Gamer, instead of starting out as carefully as we would, they deleted all their tools - which saw items magically pop up in their inventory - and then threw mega bombs all over the place to chop down those trees and spawn a sneaky fast travel trip. 17 minutes later, they'd finished the game.

As you might well expect, this isn't a normal playthrough, though. A clever exploit kicked off by naming the character "a very, very long list of item codes" sees you trick the NPCs into gifting things earlier than they should, such as those handy bombs.

I don't want to give away all the tips and cheats here, but if you'd like to see the run in real-time and find out how they were able to complete the game so quickly, head on over to the AGDQ Twitch channel or check out the video below.

ICYMI, Stardew Valley's 1.5.5 update brought important technical changes for modders as well as bug fixes, but hidden in the update notes is a hint at what may come in the future.

"A 1.5.6 update is also currently underway," it sais. "There may be some new content in 1.5.6, too, but it's not going to be anything huge like 1.5."

Stardew creator ConcernedApe had previously stated he was unsure if new content would be added to the game, especially as he's focused on future title Haunted Chocolatier. This update, however, suggests there may still be new content on the horizon.

Stardew Valley has just been added to Xbox Game Pass if you're yet to give the farming sim a go.