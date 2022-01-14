Insomniac teases museum Easter egg in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Insomniac has teased an Easter egg in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart that's yet to be discovered.

The developer tweeted out the tease along with a TikTok video that's since been removed, though shared elsewhere.

The video appears to be of a museum, with busts of various creatures from within the game.

Previous games in the series have included an Insomniac Museum hidden away. It first appeared in Going Commando and was only accessible through a specific portal at 3am. Players could explore a recreation of the Insomniac office with developer commentary.

In the 2016 Ratchet & Clank game, it comprises a number of hangers filled with concept art and 3D models.

It seems a similar museum is in Rift Apart, though it's yet to be discovered.

Have you discovered what the Easter egg is and where to find it?

There's an easter egg yet to be uncovered in #RatchetPS5. Will you be among the first to find it?



Check out @PlayStation's latest TikTok for a hint!https://t.co/z5mnJnQYcE — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) January 13, 2022