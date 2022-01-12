New Twisted Metal game reportedly now being handled by Sony's Firesprite studio

As MotorStorm director joins team.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 12 January 2022

Following reports earlier this week that Lucid Games, the UK developer behind Destruction All-Stars, was no longer working on a new Twisted Metal game for Sony as previously claimed, a new report has suggested it's now being handled by first-party PlayStation studio Firesprite Games, which only recently saw the director of MotorStorm join its ranks.

Word of a new entry in the Twisted Metal series first emerged last September, when GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb claimed the project was in early development. Shortly after, reports suggested Destruction All-Stars developer Lucid Games had landed the gig and that this latest instalment would be turning the car combat series into a free-to-play game.

Earlier this week, however, VGC reported a major shakeup for the project, with Sony said to have ditched Lucid Games as the developer in favour of a then-unnamed first-party Sony studio. The publication has now expanded further on its initial report, claiming the Liverpool-based Firesprite Games - the studio behind horror shooter The Persistence, PlayStation's PlayRoom games, and PSVR2's upcoming Horizon Call of the Mountain - is now handling the project.

Twisted Metal, 2012 Launch Trailer.

It's unclear at present why Sony may have made the decision to switch development from one Liverpool-based studio to another, but VGC notes Matt Southern, who directed several MotorStorm games and was previously employed as a game director as Lucid, has now joined Firesprite in the same role. Whether he was previously leading the Twisted Metal project at Lucid, or if he'll be working as director on the title at Firesprite, is currently unknown.

While Sony hasn't yet officially announced a new Twisted Metal game, previous reports have suggested the company is aiming to launch the title alongside its currently in-the-works Twisted Metal TV adaptation - said to be an action-comedy releasing in 2023 - as part of a new initiative to more closely align its game releases with its movie and television projects.

The Twisted Metal TV series will reportedly star Anthony Mackie, perhaps best known as The Falcon in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, as a motor-mouthed outsider who's offered a chance at a better life, as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland dominated by savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (11)

More about Twisted Metal

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Gran Turismo 7 will include 420 car models and 90 tracks

"...with realistic weather and scenery".

100

Mario Kart 9 in active development, industry consultant says

And comes with a "new twist".

82

Microsoft scraps Forza Street

Spring shutdown.

70

Fresh batch of games hit PS Plus and PS Now for January

Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and more.

40

Playground Games co-founder departs

Tenure spanned 12 years, five Forzas, but no Fable.

28

You may also enjoy...

Forza Horizon 5 best cars: Our best drift, dirt, S2 class, S1 class, A class and cross country car recommendations

Your vehicles of choice for single-player and multiplayer.

2

Review | Exo One review - not quite out-of-this-world enough

Star for the course.

29

Forza Horizon 5 has more than 10 million players

Biggest first week in Xbox and Game Pass history.

100

Feature | The big Gran Turismo 7 interview

How Kazunori Yamauchi wants to preserve 150 years of car culture in a single game.

67

Chocobo Racing is about to get an unlikely sequel

Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022. .

2

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: An end-of-the-year miracle!

More Marlow.

5

Comments (11)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store