Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection headed to Switch

Worth a stab.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 11 January 2022

The trilogy of Assassin's Creed games starring fan-favourite Ezio will arrive for Nintendo Switch on 17th February.

This collection has been available for some time on other platforms, and includes remastered versions of Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations, plus all single-player DLC.

You also get the Lineage and Embers short films to watch, completing Ezio's story. It's worth noting, however, the collection is single-player only - the series' old multiplayer modes do not make a return.

Retail listings for the collection warn players that only Assassin's Creed 2 is available on the cartridge, with a download up to 35GB for the rest (thanks, Nintendo Life). Get those SD cards handy:

"Assassin's Creed 2 game available on cartridge. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Revelations, Embers, Lineage and audio package for additional languages are provided as digital content to download (max. of 35 GB). Internet connection required. Content activable after cartridge insertion. MicroSD card required to unlock full collection at once.

After a so-so initial entry, Assassin's Creed 2 firmly put Ubisoft's historical stabathon series on the map. Brotherhood, meanwhile, built on AC2's learnings and honed the series' focus around a single city: Rome. The Constantinople-set Revelations then capped off the Ezio era with an older version of Ubisoft's hero, as he learns about AC1 protagonist Altaïr.

Of course, these aren't the first Assassin's Creed games for Nintendo Switch. Assassin's Creed 3 and the Rebel Collection (which packs AC4: Black Flag and AC Rogue) are already available.

