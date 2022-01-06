DICE removes fan-favourite Rush mode from Battlefield 2042's official playlist

UPDATE: It's back. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 13 January 2022

UPDATE 13/01/22: Following last week's backlash, DICE announced 2042 Rush will return later today as a featured experience in Battlefield Portal.

The mode returns alongside "Conquest of Ages" and "RUN. STOP. KILL. REPEAT."

ORIGINAL STORY 6/01/22:

DICE has removed the fan-favourite Rush game mode from the featured playlist in Battlefield 2042's Portal mode.

The removal comes despite the positive reception towards the mode and calls to keep it in the game permanently.

Featured experiences are designed to be changed regularly to keep the game fresh, but Rush has been a staple of the franchise for quite some time so its removal is unusual.

Players will still be able to play Rush on custom Portal servers, but XP progression is capped in Portal to prevent XP farming lobbies that plagued the game during launch.

Fans say that the decision is another symptom of a wider issue in the community - that DICE simply isn't listening to them.

While the game has improved significantly since its launch in November, it continues to be mired with bugs and core design problems some players believe need to be prioritised.

Instead, EA's marketing team appears to be going full steam ahead with adding lore to the game's wider world.

Moreover, earlier today Andy McNamara, EA's global director of integrated comms for shooters, in a now-deleted thread expressed his frustrations with the community backlash.

1

McNamara later apologised for the lack of clarity in his tweets.

