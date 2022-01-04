Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order headlines January Amazon Prime games

Plus Total War: Warhammer, World War Z: Aftermath.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 4 January 2022

Respawn's well-received Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is available to claim and keep via Origin this month if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Copies of strategy epic Total War: Warhammer plus shooter World War Z: Aftermath are both also available to claim via the Epic Game Store.

If you download the Amazon Games PC app, you'll be able to add several more titles to your collection - such as Theme Hospital spiritual successor Two Point Hospital, Heavy Rain precursor Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered and WRC 7.

Numerous other in-game bonuses are also included, such as cosmetics and other items for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Fall Guys, Apex Legends and Destiny 2, as well as currency for GTA Online.

January's full list of Amazon Prime games is as follows:

  • Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (Origin)
  • Total War: Warhammer (Epic)
  • World War Z: Aftermath (Epic)
  • Two Point Hospital (Amazon)
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered (Amazon)
  • WRC 7 (Amazon)
  • Abandon Ship (Amazon)
  • Paper Beast (Amazon)
  • In Other Waters (Amazon)

