Final Fantasy 14 sets new record for concurrent players

Not so final.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 6 December 2021

The early access release for new expansion Endwalker has caused Final Fantasy 14 player numbers to skyrocket, setting a new record for the game.

Friday saw the expansion enter early access and by Sunday the game saw a peak of 95,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB.

The previous record was 67,000 in July, due to an influx of players following disappointment in rival MMORPG World of Warcraft.

With around 40,000 concurrent players at the end of June, Final Fantasy 14 has effectively doubled its playerbase over the last six months.

This is all the more impressive considering Endwalker isn't fully released until 7th December, meaning these numbers are likely to increase even more.

The opening weekend of record numbers has seen long queue times and disconnects for players hoping to jump into Eorzea, with the game's Twitter account offering frequent updates.

Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida has apologised for the disruption and offered seven free days of game time to compensate.

"Considering that we are asking players to wait in queues for extremely long periods of time and the ongoing situation making it difficult to play normally, we have decided that during the official release of Endwalker on December 7, we will be granting 7 days of free game time to all players who own the full version of the game and have an active subscription," he said in a blog post.

Players were warned of possible congestion ahead of the game's release. The team wished to expand upon its servers, but due to the global shortage of semiconductors this hasn't been possible.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Final Fantasy XIV - A Realm Reborn

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

32

Players slam New World's recent changes via Steam reviews

"Trash."

31

Aliens: Fireteam Elite season two coming to Xbox Game Pass

Generation Zero and Evil Genius 2: World Domination available now.

18

Square Enix warns of congestion ahead of Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker release

The End(walker) is nigh.

11

Blizzard announces World of Warcraft Shadowlands' final major content update, Eternity's End

Plot armour.

8

You may also enjoy...

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

32

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

60

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

27

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store