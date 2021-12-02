Part of Fortnite's big Chapter 2 finale has leaked

As The Rock teases his character's return.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 2 December 2021

Just two days away from the end of Fortnite's second Chapter, the game has suffered a monumental leak which reveals the fate of its current, second Island.

Fortnite is due to end this Chapter in dramatic style via a one-off live event this Saturday, 4th December at 9pm UK time. But footage revealing a climactic part of the event has now surfaced, apparently via an ad on Tiktok.

The advert appears to show a recap of the finale event - including several hugely spoilery snippets - before the words "Fortnite Chapter 3" appear on-screen. A TikTok user claims to have been shown the advert early - apparently as a mistake on TikTok's part.

There's little doubt as to the advert's veracity, as the nature of the Chapter 2 Island's fate fits exactly with previous insider teases. We've asked Epic Games for comment.

We won't spoil the details here - though the advert is available to view via Twitter if you so choose. If you're avoiding spoilers, now is a good time to stop checking social media.

Meanwhile, in a tease almost certainly sanctioned by developer Epic Games, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has dropped another set of hints he is the voice behind Fortnite's mysterious character The Foundation.

Fans have long pinned the character's voice to the wrestler-turned-film star, though Epic Games has always refused to confirm this one way or another.

Today's latest Instagram video from Johnson shows him hawking more of his ZOA energy drink - from a fridge with The Foundation's helmet also in. A mysterious energy gun is also shown in the background, while Johnson drops various obvious hints to Fortnite in his speech and in the video's description.

It is widely-expected that The Foundation will re-appear in Fortnite's live event this weekend.

Finally, Epic Games has asked high-profile Fortnite leakers not to reveal details of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 before the game emerges from its upcoming downtime and comes fully back online. It's a common-enough call, though there's now a conversation going on between leakers such as Hypex, iFiremonkey and Shiina with Epic Games on what more can be done to stop smaller leakers filling the void if they do agree to keep quiet.

There's still no word on when exactly Fortnite Chapter 3 will launch and be playable, though fans expect at least a day of downtime following Saturday's live event finale.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Stardew Valley and Among Us join Halo Infinite coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

UPDATE: Townscaper also added.

40

December's leaked PlayStation Plus games include Godfall, Lego DC Super Villains

UPDATE: Confirmed, but Godfall "Challenger Edition" just a trial.

93

Activision Blizzard protest organiser leaving company

Slams Bobby Kotick for "inaction and refusal to take accountability".

19

Halo and Wasteland 3 dynamic themes added to Xbox

Available now on Series X/S.

DJ Steve Aoki played a disappointing virtual concert for Sonic's 30th anniversary

Sonic mania.

35

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

76

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store