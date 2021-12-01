Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get monthly Halo Infinite double XP boosts

Plus more challenge swaps and a gun.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 1 December 2021

A monthly pack of XP boosts and challenge swaps will be given to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, Microsoft has announced.

The first pack, due on 8th December, also includes the Pass Tense MA40 AR coating - a weapon skin.

But it's the XP boosts and challenge swaps which are raising eyebrows among fans who have already criticised the slow progression found in Halo Infinite's multiplayer portion.

Developer 343 has already tweaked the game's battle pass so players can level up easier - but also said it had more work to do.

The reveal of these new perks for paying members - and only for those with Xbox Game Pass' pricier Ultimate tier at that - has certainly sparked discussion.

"It's an awesome time for Perks because we're excited to reveal that Ultimate members will be locked in to get monthly Halo Infinite Multiplayer bonuses, starting with the first bundle on December 8!" Microsoft wrote today in a blog post. "Don't forget to claim this and more in the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, Xbox App on Windows PCs, and the Xbox Game Pass mobile app."

Earlier this week, 343 responded to Halo Infinite complaints by increasing XP payout for the first six matches of each day. 343 previously added daily "Play 1 Game" challenges, updated weekly challenges and doubled the duration of existing 2x XP boosts.

Elsewhere, Xbox Game Pass will offer Among Us and Stardew Valley in December, alongside many others.

