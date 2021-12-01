Stardew Valley and Among Us join Halo Infinite coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

A whole host of games will be added to Xbox Game Pass this month alongside Halo Infinite, including Stardew Valley and Among Us.

ConcernedApe's cute farming simulator will be available on PC, console and the cloud from 2nd December. And there's plenty of content to play through ahead of follow up Haunted Chocolatier.

Among Us became a phenomenon during lockdown and now will make its way to Game Pass on 14th December on console only.

These two titles join Halo Infinite as Microsoft's big addition to the service on PC, console and the cloud. The flagship shooter's single player campaign will be available from day one on 8th December; the multiplayer is free-to-play right now.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy 13-2 will be added on 2nd December (console and PC) - the sequel to the divisive game in the series that joined Game Pass back in September. Perhaps the threequel will join soon too.

Anvil (console, PC), Archvale (cloud, console, PC), Lawn Mowing Simulator (cloud, console, PC), Rubber Bandits (cloud, console, PC), and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (cloud, console, PC) are all arriving on 2nd December as well.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator joins on 7th December on cloud, console and PC, while One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 joins on 9th December across cloud, console and PC.

Lastly, there's Aliens: Fireteam Elite from 14th December on cloud, console and PC, which arrives along with its second season of content.