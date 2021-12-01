Stardew Valley and Among Us join Halo Infinite coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

XP farming.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 1 December 2021

A whole host of games will be added to Xbox Game Pass this month alongside Halo Infinite, including Stardew Valley and Among Us.

ConcernedApe's cute farming simulator will be available on PC, console and the cloud from 2nd December. And there's plenty of content to play through ahead of follow up Haunted Chocolatier.

Among Us became a phenomenon during lockdown and now will make its way to Game Pass on 14th December on console only.

These two titles join Halo Infinite as Microsoft's big addition to the service on PC, console and the cloud. The flagship shooter's single player campaign will be available from day one on 8th December; the multiplayer is free-to-play right now.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy 13-2 will be added on 2nd December (console and PC) - the sequel to the divisive game in the series that joined Game Pass back in September. Perhaps the threequel will join soon too.

Anvil (console, PC), Archvale (cloud, console, PC), Lawn Mowing Simulator (cloud, console, PC), Rubber Bandits (cloud, console, PC), and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (cloud, console, PC) are all arriving on 2nd December as well.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator joins on 7th December on cloud, console and PC, while One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 joins on 9th December across cloud, console and PC.

Lastly, there's Aliens: Fireteam Elite from 14th December on cloud, console and PC, which arrives along with its second season of content.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Stardew Valley

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

DJ Steve Aoki played a disappointing virtual concert for Sonic's 30th anniversary

Sonic mania.

17

Activision Blizzard protest organiser leaving company

Slams Bobby Kotick for "inaction and refusal to take accountability".

9

GTA Trilogy San Andreas adds ground fog option to improve visuals

Mist oppurtunity.

55

Microsoft under fire for baking "buy now, pay later" option into Edge browser

Interest raised.

54

Twitch launches new tool to safeguard chat from harassment

Suspicious User Detection will flag channel ban evaders.

3

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

76

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store