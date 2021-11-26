Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters teases Mortarion, the Daemon Primarch of the Death Guard

Sick.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 26 November 2021

You wait years for Nurgle to turn up in a video game and then two come along at once...

Hot on the heels of reporting on Nurgle's lovely-looking star turn in the upcoming strategy game Total War: Warhammer 3 comes a closer look at everyone's favourite pimple-poppers in upcoming Warhammer 40,000 strategy game Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters.

In the video below, developer Complex Games dishes the dirt on Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters' take on the Death Guard, the Traitor Legion blessed with the power of Nurgle, the god of death and plagues.

In the game, which sees players control the mysterious Grey Knights chapter of the Space Marines, the Death Guard have unleashed what's called the Bloom - a pestilence that threatens to swamp the Tyrtaeus Sector in disease and plague.

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is, obviously, a very different game than Total War: Warhammer 3. It's strictly turn-based, for a start, and features battles on a much smaller scale. The easiest comparison is to XCOM.

As part of the story campaign, you have to work out how to stop the Bloom, whose various strains trigger different effects in the Death Guard's units. The strain of pain, for example, gives enemies higher damage mutations. The death strain saps the Death Knights' willpower.

5

You must also manage the Bloom outbreak at the strategic level, from on-board the Grey Knights spaceship, the Baleful Edict. Here, you spend your limited resources on researching new effects, stratagems and upgrades. You can also upgrade the Baleful Edict itself, improving its ability to respond quickly.

1

Complex Games says players have to make difficult choices in the campaign, choices that will have "far reaching" consequences. In one example we see that the Baleful Edict's plasma reactor must be repaired - to do so you have to assign a certain number of servitors and wait a certain number of days.

As for Nurgle, there are some significant enemy boss characters, including Greater Daemons and Daemon Princes. These Lords of the Bloom, as they're called, have their own unique personalities and strategies, and should make for challenging encounters.

2

And, most exciting of all for me anyway, there's a glimpse at the inclusion of Mortarion, the Daemon Primarch of the Death Guard and the (current) greatest Daemon Prince of Nurgle. This chap is seriously bad news - I'm looking forward to seeing him in the virtual flesh!

3
4

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will release on PC in 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate  Daemonhunters

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Nurgle looks like the reason for me to play Total War Warhammer 3

Absolute filth.

7

Here's a first look at the just-announced classic RTS sequel Men of War 2

Company man.

3

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition gets Mexico civilisation next week

The "most strategically diverse civilisation yet".

1

Free demo available for strategy title Humankind

Plus full game is on sale.

5

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector launches on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation in December

Bloody hell.

11

You may also enjoy...

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

17

I'm getting an XCOM vibe from Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters gameplay

Stop the rot.

18

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store