Dead by Daylight is free on the Epic Games Store next week

Epic has announced the next batch of free games coming to its store, with next week's offerings looking an awful lot like Dead by Daylight and While True: learn().

Dead by Daylight, should you be unfamiliar, is developer Behaviour Interactive's extremely popular 4v1 asymmetrical horror game, which pits a team of four survivors against one bloodthirsty killer as they attempt to evade and escape.

In the five years since Dead by Daylight's release, it's received a mountain of DLC, including a whole bunch of iconic killers from some of the most beloved horror franchises in cinema and gaming, including A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, Halloween's Michael Myers, Hellraiser's Pinhead, Scream's Ghost Face, Silent Hill's Pyramid Head, and more.

Dead by Daylight - Trailer

Behaviour Interactive says all currently released DLC will be available to purchase alongside Dead by Daylight's base game when it debuts on the Epic Games Store next week. It also notes the Epic version will support cross-platform play and progression with all other editions.

Those looking for something a little less murderous will also have the opportunity to download While True: learn() for free next week. Its developer, Luden.io, describes it as a puzzle/simulation game about "machine learning, neural networks, big data and AI" in which players, in the role of a coder, "must learn all there is to know about machine learning and use visual programming to build a cat-to-human speech recognition system."

While True: learn() - Trailer.

Dead by Daylight and While True: learn() will be free to add to your Epic Games Store library starting next Thursday, 2nd December, and will remain so until 9th December.