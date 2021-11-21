Hollow Knight's iconic attack comes to Dead Cells

Dead Cells' final "guest" brings a touch of Hollow Knight to the fight.

Stating Hollow Knight was "a bit too shy to show his face", Motion Twin explained that the Knight's iconic pogo attack will be free for all players to download from tomorrow, Monday 21st November.

"You nailed it, Hollow Knight is our last guest!" the company teased on Twitter. "The Knight is a bit too shy to show his face. However he was still nice enough to let us use his weapon! And how cool is it to pogo on enemies?

"Free Update 26: Everyone is here! will bounce this Monday!"

You nailed it, Hollow Knight is our last guest! The Knight is a bit too shy to show his face. However he was still nice enough to let us use his weapon! And how cool is it to pogo on enemies?

Free Update 26: "Everyone is here!" will bounce this Monday! #deadcells #HollowKnight pic.twitter.com/78BZWHIvf4 — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) November 19, 2021

