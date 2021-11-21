Hollow Knight's iconic attack comes to Dead Cells

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 21 November 2021

Dead Cells' final "guest" brings a touch of Hollow Knight to the fight.

Stating Hollow Knight was "a bit too shy to show his face", Motion Twin explained that the Knight's iconic pogo attack will be free for all players to download from tomorrow, Monday 21st November.

"You nailed it, Hollow Knight is our last guest!" the company teased on Twitter. "The Knight is a bit too shy to show his face. However he was still nice enough to let us use his weapon! And how cool is it to pogo on enemies?

"Free Update 26: Everyone is here! will bounce this Monday!"

If you missed Dead Cells the first time around, don't worry - here's (more than) nine Dead Cell tips to get you off to a flying start. As Matthew tells us, though it does a great job at explaining new concepts, there are things that take time to get your head around - whether it's how secret rooms work, or which unlockables are worth paying attention to - which is where this list of early game Dead Cells tips can come in handy.

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

