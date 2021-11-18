Mario Kart Live gets new update with split-screen multiplayer, new courses

Nintendo has dropped a brand new update for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the mixed-reality spinoff from the main Kart series.

The standout features for version 2.0.0 are split-screen multiplayer, allowing you to play side-by-side with someone else on the same screen, and a new co-op mode called Relay Race, allowing two to four players to team up, automatically swap characters, and assist each other with items.

The update also brings the Luigi Cup to the Grand Prix, which features unlockable course customisations and three new courses: Windmill Meadows, Music Broadway and King Boo's Courtyard.

There's also new in-game kart customisation: Luigi's Poltergust.

Finally, the update also includes general fixes to, you guessed it, enhance the gameplay experience.

The Mario Kart franchise has become a staple of Nintendo consoles. At the beginning of the month, Nintendo announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now the best selling entry in the series.