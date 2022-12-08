This Nintendo Switch OLED deal lets you get either Mario Kart Live or Zelda: Skyward Sword for free

Nintendo offer only a couple of deals on their Switch consoles during the Black Friday and Christmas holiday season. And because the Switch OLED was far too new to receive a discount of any kind last year, things have changed for this year's Christmas shopping season.

Starting tomorrow, 9th December 2022, My Nintendo Store UK is offering the Switch OLED console for £309.99 with a choice of either Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (worth £99.99) or The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (worth £49.99) for free. This is a great saving given you'll be in need of a Nintendo game as soon as you open your new Switch.

The OLED version of the Switch brings numerous upgrades, the first being the larger, OLED screen. This ensures greater colour saturation and better viewing angles than the other Switch consoles. You also get an ethernet connection on the dock and 64GB of internal storage, so you can be sure to have a few great games with you even if you leave your micro SD and game cards behind.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of Mario Kart into the physical world as you use the equipment in the pack to play the excellent kart racer right in your living room. It's an ideal way of playing the game with others in multiplayer mode.

And if you opt for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you'll be experiencing a full HD remaster of one of the best Zelda games in recent years, with an entry previously available only on the Wii.

This offer will run until 31st December 2022, or while stocks last. This great deal is proof that the Christmas sales season has already begun. Check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed to keep up with the latest discounts we find on tech and gaming products (including for the Nintendo Switch) throughout the day.