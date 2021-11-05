Bungie donating Pride Pin profits to Trans Lifeline this November
In support of Transgender Awareness Week.
Bungie is selling a Pride Pin in its US store, with all profits in November donated to charity Trans Lifeline.
The news was announced via an in-game message in Destiny 2. Community manager dmg04 shared the message on Twitter.
"During November, Bungie is standing with the transgender and gender-nonconforming community to raise awareness and work to end anti-trans violence," it reads. "All profits of the Bungie Store's Pride pin will benefit Trans Lifeline to provide support."
In a further message, dmg04 explained that unlike similar pins for disability awareness, Black Lives Matter, and International Women's Day, the physical Pride Pin is separate to the in-game emblem for your guardian. That way the emblem is accessible for all and not just those who buy the pin.
?— dmg04 (@A_dmg04) November 4, 2021
We mentioned an emblem when introducing Trans @ Bungie earlier this year. While we don't have news this week, stay tuned for a future TWAB.https://t.co/2wYMOOdZAo pic.twitter.com/37UCqJjEGH
The pin is available in the US Bungie store for $15.
News of linking the Pride Pin to Transgender Awareness Week was first included in a Trans @ Bungie blog post, detailing how Bungie is supporting the community.
Trans Lifeline is a support helpline for trans people in the US and Canada, offering emotional and financial support.
Comments (0)