Nintendo releases free demo for Metroid Dread

Nintendo has released a surprise demo for Metroid Dread as a Halloween treat.

The game certainly leans into a sci-fi horror aesthetic; now you can experience a taste of it for free.

The news was shared on Twitter with this very cool looking Metroid pumpkin - anyone else up for carving?

Even the galaxy?s greatest bounty hunter enjoys the spooky season?



No trick though, here?s a pre-Halloween treat: a demo of Metroid Dread is available now! Download it from Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch today: https://t.co/LKKsZ07mPm pic.twitter.com/0NAsixvu6M — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 28, 2021

The demo begins at the start of the game as Samus lands on the planet ZDR in search of the X parasite.

Sales of Metroid Dread were strong, with the best first week sales in the UK for the series so far.

This demo release should give the game an extra push after release.

If you do get the game, why not give speedrunning a go? Current times are already under 90 minutes.