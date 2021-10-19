Pokémon Go's postponed Liverpool event welcomed 20k fans in-person

20,000 Pokémon Go fans turned up in Liverpool's Sefton Park last weekend to finally play the UK's first Safari Zone.

The in-person event was the first major Pokémon Go gathering anywhere in the world since late 2019, before the pandemic took hold.

Liverpool's Safari Zone had originally been scheduled to take place in March 2020, when a virtual makeup event was offered to play from home instead. Last weekend's rescheduled dates, meanwhile, allowed anyone with tickets to still make the trip or, again, play remotely.

Between those playing in Liverpool and elsewhere, 5.93 million Pokémon were caught and 372,000 km were walked.

"We've come a long way since Safari Zone Liverpool's original announcement in 2020, and we're grateful to all of you for your patience and understanding in the meantime," Niantic said today. "Thank you for taking part-either in person or remotely. Our events are special because you make them special!"

Last week I spoke with Niantic about the future of the game's live events in 2022, and if there were plans for when Pokémon Go finally ran out of Pokémon.