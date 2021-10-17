Apex Legends players warned not to pull poses due to game-crashing bug

[Don't] strike a pose. 

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 17 October 2021

Respawn has warned Apex Legends players not to strike a pose following a new bug that is crashing games.

Yesterday, Respawn tweeted to players that it has added a new in-game message to "help cut down on crashes [caused] by animated poses", adding players should "tell [their] friends" and spread the word until a fix rolls out next week.

"There's currently an issue with animated epic poses which can cause crashes," the message explains (thanks, TheGamer). "We advise you to unequip these epic poses while our team works on a fix. Thanks, Legends!"

"There's no obvious reason - looking at the code - why epic (animated) banner poses should trigger this more often - I never saw this bug in testing, nor did QA, but I know the bug is happening," explained Respawn's "RobotHavGunz" on Reddit. "And I can definitely believe this post - that epic banner poses are triggering this more often, because the bug is with a safeguard to make sure we don't try to run a pose on a character for which it doesn't apply. Maddeningly, it's not 100% [...] it doesn't happen every time. And, again, we had no reports of this during testing."

As yet there's no confirmation as to when, exactly, the fix will go live, so it's probably best you stop posing altogether for now.

Apex Legends' Halloween-themed Monsters Within limited-time event is now live. As Matt summarised for us at the time, Monsters Within's most notable addition is Encore, a brand-new map for Arenas mode that whisks players off to Boreas, the home planet of recently introduced playable character Seer.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Apex Legends

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Ubisoft may have leaked Rainbow Six Extraction's release date

Rainbow Six Retraction.

4

First major update for Deathloop out now

Available on PlayStation 5 and PC.

23

Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is a squad based extraction mode

Data driven.

6

Call of Duty Vanguard's Zombie mode revealed

Going back to its WW2 roots.

9

Activision unveils new server-side and kernel-level anti-cheat solution for Call of Duty

Heading to Vanguard and Warzone.

14

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

97

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store