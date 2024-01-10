If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth Event rewards and challenges explained

Plus, event pack pricing and how to use Gil.

apex legends final fantasy vii rebirth event official key art by Tetsuya Nomura showing Horizon Crypto and Wraith in their crossover Skins
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Updated on

The Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takeover event is finally here! Dive into the Apex games now and complete daily challenges to collect Gil, a currency that can be spent at a special limited-time event shop to get plenty of goodies.

There are plenty of rewards and treats on offer for this Apex Legends event, you can even buy Apex Packs to collect event-specific items inspired by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. If a specific character skin interests you, you can use Apex Coins to get them from the in-game store too. There's a lot going on during this event!

Without further ado, we're here to explain the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event, event pack pricing, how to get and use Gil, and when the event ends too.

On this page:

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event takeover explained

Throughout the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth takeover event you will be able to find R2R5 Swords scattered as loot across the map. You can also steal this from other player's death boxes or from care packages if you don't grab one at first.

You can use this Sword as a weapon throughout the event, you can block, use light or heavy attacks and can use dash to get close to your enemies quickly. Doing this will fill your meter to be able to use the Limit Break ability.

apex legends ff key art crypto and revenant battling with r2r5 swords
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

As well as your pointy friend, you also should watch out for Materia Hop-Ups. Each Hop-Up can only be attached to specific weapons and the different colours has its own bonuses:

  • Blue - Damage enemies to heal yourself.
  • Purple - Random criticals proved extra damage.
  • Red - Summons a Nessie companiono to attack enemies.
  • Green - Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing enemies.
  • Yellow - Damage enemies to learn how much health they have left.
apex legends official ff event key art legends fighting by materia drops on ground with nessie plush on left
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event pack pricing explained

As with many Apex Legends events, you can get special event-specific Apex Packs (filled with goodies) while this takeover is happening. However, there has been some outrage over the event pack pricing, especially as this is the first crossover event for this title.

You get one pack for free when you start the event. Then, you can purchase one pack at a time or you can buy a four-pack set to guarantee that you'll get an Iconic or Legendary tier item. However, the pricing for an individual pack will increase depending on how many event items you currently own.

Here is a list of the pricing for the individual packs based on how many event items you have:

  • One Item - 100 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals
  • Two to Six Items - 500 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals
  • Seven to Fifteen Items - 700 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals
  • Sixteen to Thirty-Five Items - 1,000 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals.
apex legends final fantasy rebirth event pack details showing pricing, discounts and probabilities of different tiers being found.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event items list

Now, while you're trying to collect all of the event items you will be rewarded for reaching a few specific milestones:

  • x5 Items - Epic Fighting Foul (Epic Holo)
  • x10 Items - Chocobo Square (Epic Universal Frame)
  • x30 Items - Victory Pose Emote (Legendary)

Then, when you collect all 36 items you will be rewarded with the One-Winged Angel Deathbox.

apex legends one winged deathbox
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

However, collecting all of the event items is easier said than done as each tier of reward has a different probability of being found when you open an event pack.

Here are all of the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event items for each tier and the chances of them being pulled.

Mythic Item

You have a less than one percent chance of pulling this Mythic item.

Item Name
Buster Sword R5 - Universal Mythic
apex legends ff rebirth event Buster Sword R5 mythic
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Iconic Items

You have a five percent chance of pulling an Iconic item from an event pack. You can also head to the event shop to buy any of these Iconic items for 2,150 Apex Coins if you want specific ones.

Item Name How It Looks
7th Heaven Skirmisher - Wraith Skin
Apex Legends 7th Heaven Skirmisher Wraith Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Flower Girl - Horizon Skin
Apex Legends Flower Girl Horizon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
HACKER: 1st Class - Crypto Skin
Apex Legends HACKER: 1st Class Crypto Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Sector 7 Savior - Newcastle Skin
Apex Legends Sector 7 Savior Newcastle Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Materia Girl - Valkyrie Skin
Apex Legends Materia Girl Valkyrie Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Kupo Power - Wattson Skin
Apex Legends Kupo Power Wattson Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Items

For all of the Legendary items listed below, you have a 20 percent chance of pulling them out of a pack.

Item Name How It Looks
FFVII Rebirth event Legendary Sticker set
Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event legendary sticker set
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Tidal Wave - Longbow Skin
Apex Legends Tidal Wave Longbow Weapon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Megaflare - Nemesis Skin
Apex Legends Megaflare Nemesis Weapon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Diamond Dust - CAR Skin
Apex Legends Diamond Dust CAR Weapon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Hellfire - Havoc Skin
Apex Legends Hellfire Havoc Rifle Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Arcane War - Charge Rifle Skin
Apex Legends Arcane Ward Charge Rifle weapon skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Fearless Leader - Spitfire Skin
Apex Legends Fearless Leader Spitfire Weapon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Storm's Fury - Sentinel Skin
Apex Legends Storm's Fury Sentinel Rifle Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
The Bouncer - Wingman Skin
Apex Legends The Bouncer Wingman Weapon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Limit Breaker - R-301 Skin
Apex Legends Limit Breaker R-301 Weapon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment
Ku-Pow - R-99 Skin
Apex Legends Ku-Pow R-99 Weapon Skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Epic Items

For any Epic tier items, you have a less than 75 percent chance of finding them in a pack making this tier the most likely one you'll get.

Item Name
Epic Sticker Set 5
Epic Sticker Set 4
Epic Sticker Set 3
Sticker Set 2
Epic Sticker Set 1
Stampede - CAR Skin
Can't Rely On Luck - Holo
Stop and Smell the Flowers - Holo
Kupo! - Holo
For You - Holo
Same Sky - Holo
I'll Take That - Holo
Hardy-Daytona - Universal Frame
On The House - Universal Frame
Avalanche Base - Universal Frame
Elemental Ninjutsu - Universal Frame
Seventh Heaven - Universal Frame
Pom Paradise - Universal Frame
apex legends Stampede epic CAR weapon skin
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event Gil Reward store explained

The Gil reward store is new for this crossover event and can be a little bit confusing when you first look at it. You will earn Gil by completing daily challenges throughout the event period.

How to find Gil daily challenges

You can find out what the challenges for the day are by looking at the right side of your screen when in the lobby. Here, you should this:

apex legends ff event daily rewards menu highlighted in lobby
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

This box lists the challenges for the day. You can earn up to 1,800 Gil per day which makes the pricing of the rewards in the Gil store quite reasonable.

Gil reward store

You can find the Gil reward store by entering the 'Seasonal' tab, then selecting 'Event' and scrolling down until the storefront appears. Here, you will see the current stock of the store to the left side of the screen. The store updates each week so make sure to grab something you want while it's there!

apex legends ff event gil reward store highlighted
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Here's everything in stock at the Gil reward store this week:

Item Name Price (Gil) End Date
Epic Apex Pack 2,100 16/01/24
FFVII Rebirth Event Master - Epic Badge 315 16/01/24
Rare Apex Pack 315 16/01/24
Rare Crypto Pack 945 16/01/24
Pocket R2R5 - Epic Weapon Charm 630 16/01/24
I've Got a Grudge - Epic Universal Holo 1,260 16/01/24
Chocobo Chic - Epic Weapon Charm 630 16/01/24
Electric De Chocobo - Epic Lifeline Skin 1,890 16/01/24

You will also be able to see a Badge tracker to the right of the screen. As you collect more Gil throughout the event, you will fill up this Badge tracker. Each time you get enough Gil, you will automatically collect the corresponding badge.

apex legends ff event gil store badge tracker highlighted
Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event end date

The Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event is due to end on Tuesday 30th January, 2024.

apex legends ff event key art wattson valkyrie and newcastle advancing with weapons
Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

We hope you enjoy this event!

