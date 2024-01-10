Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth Event rewards and challenges explained

The Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takeover event is finally here! Dive into the Apex games now and complete daily challenges to collect Gil, a currency that can be spent at a special limited-time event shop to get plenty of goodies.

There are plenty of rewards and treats on offer for this Apex Legends event, you can even buy Apex Packs to collect event-specific items inspired by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. If a specific character skin interests you, you can use Apex Coins to get them from the in-game store too. There's a lot going on during this event!

Without further ado, we're here to explain the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event, event pack pricing, how to get and use Gil, and when the event ends too.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event takeover explained

Throughout the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth takeover event you will be able to find R2R5 Swords scattered as loot across the map. You can also steal this from other player's death boxes or from care packages if you don't grab one at first.

You can use this Sword as a weapon throughout the event, you can block, use light or heavy attacks and can use dash to get close to your enemies quickly. Doing this will fill your meter to be able to use the Limit Break ability.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

As well as your pointy friend, you also should watch out for Materia Hop-Ups. Each Hop-Up can only be attached to specific weapons and the different colours has its own bonuses:

Blue - Damage enemies to heal yourself.

- Damage enemies to heal yourself. Purple - Random criticals proved extra damage.

- Random criticals proved extra damage. Red - Summons a Nessie companiono to attack enemies.

- Summons a Nessie companiono to attack enemies. Green - Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing enemies.

- Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing enemies. Yellow - Damage enemies to learn how much health they have left.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event pack pricing explained

As with many Apex Legends events, you can get special event-specific Apex Packs (filled with goodies) while this takeover is happening. However, there has been some outrage over the event pack pricing, especially as this is the first crossover event for this title.

You get one pack for free when you start the event. Then, you can purchase one pack at a time or you can buy a four-pack set to guarantee that you'll get an Iconic or Legendary tier item. However, the pricing for an individual pack will increase depending on how many event items you currently own.

Here is a list of the pricing for the individual packs based on how many event items you have:

One Item - 100 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals

- 100 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals Two to Six Items - 500 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals

- 500 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals Seven to Fifteen Items - 700 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals

- 700 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals Sixteen to Thirty-Five Items - 1,000 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event items list

Now, while you're trying to collect all of the event items you will be rewarded for reaching a few specific milestones:

x5 Items - Epic Fighting Foul (Epic Holo)

- Epic Fighting Foul (Epic Holo) x10 Items - Chocobo Square (Epic Universal Frame)

- Chocobo Square (Epic Universal Frame) x30 Items - Victory Pose Emote (Legendary)

Then, when you collect all 36 items you will be rewarded with the One-Winged Angel Deathbox.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

However, collecting all of the event items is easier said than done as each tier of reward has a different probability of being found when you open an event pack.

Here are all of the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event items for each tier and the chances of them being pulled.

Mythic Item

You have a less than one percent chance of pulling this Mythic item.

Item Name Buster Sword R5 - Universal Mythic

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

Iconic Items

You have a five percent chance of pulling an Iconic item from an event pack. You can also head to the event shop to buy any of these Iconic items for 2,150 Apex Coins if you want specific ones.

Item Name How It Looks 7th Heaven Skirmisher - Wraith Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Flower Girl - Horizon Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment HACKER: 1st Class - Crypto Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Sector 7 Savior - Newcastle Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Materia Girl - Valkyrie Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Kupo Power - Wattson Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Legendary Items

For all of the Legendary items listed below, you have a 20 percent chance of pulling them out of a pack.

Item Name How It Looks FFVII Rebirth event Legendary Sticker set Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Tidal Wave - Longbow Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Megaflare - Nemesis Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Diamond Dust - CAR Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Hellfire - Havoc Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Arcane War - Charge Rifle Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Fearless Leader - Spitfire Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Storm's Fury - Sentinel Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment The Bouncer - Wingman Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Limit Breaker - R-301 Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment Ku-Pow - R-99 Skin Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Epic Items

For any Epic tier items, you have a less than 75 percent chance of finding them in a pack making this tier the most likely one you'll get.

Item Name Epic Sticker Set 5 Epic Sticker Set 4 Epic Sticker Set 3 Sticker Set 2 Epic Sticker Set 1 Stampede - CAR Skin Can't Rely On Luck - Holo Stop and Smell the Flowers - Holo Kupo! - Holo For You - Holo Same Sky - Holo I'll Take That - Holo Hardy-Daytona - Universal Frame On The House - Universal Frame Avalanche Base - Universal Frame Elemental Ninjutsu - Universal Frame Seventh Heaven - Universal Frame Pom Paradise - Universal Frame

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event Gil Reward store explained

The Gil reward store is new for this crossover event and can be a little bit confusing when you first look at it. You will earn Gil by completing daily challenges throughout the event period.

How to find Gil daily challenges

You can find out what the challenges for the day are by looking at the right side of your screen when in the lobby. Here, you should this:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

This box lists the challenges for the day. You can earn up to 1,800 Gil per day which makes the pricing of the rewards in the Gil store quite reasonable.

Gil reward store

You can find the Gil reward store by entering the 'Seasonal' tab, then selecting 'Event' and scrolling down until the storefront appears. Here, you will see the current stock of the store to the left side of the screen. The store updates each week so make sure to grab something you want while it's there!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Here's everything in stock at the Gil reward store this week:

Item Name Price (Gil) End Date Epic Apex Pack 2,100 16/01/24 FFVII Rebirth Event Master - Epic Badge 315 16/01/24 Rare Apex Pack 315 16/01/24 Rare Crypto Pack 945 16/01/24 Pocket R2R5 - Epic Weapon Charm 630 16/01/24 I've Got a Grudge - Epic Universal Holo 1,260 16/01/24 Chocobo Chic - Epic Weapon Charm 630 16/01/24 Electric De Chocobo - Epic Lifeline Skin 1,890 16/01/24

You will also be able to see a Badge tracker to the right of the screen. As you collect more Gil throughout the event, you will fill up this Badge tracker. Each time you get enough Gil, you will automatically collect the corresponding badge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event end date

The Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event is due to end on Tuesday 30th January, 2024.

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

We hope you enjoy this event!