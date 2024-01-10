Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth Event rewards and challenges explained
Plus, event pack pricing and how to use Gil.
The Apex Legends Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takeover event is finally here! Dive into the Apex games now and complete daily challenges to collect Gil, a currency that can be spent at a special limited-time event shop to get plenty of goodies.
There are plenty of rewards and treats on offer for this Apex Legends event, you can even buy Apex Packs to collect event-specific items inspired by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. If a specific character skin interests you, you can use Apex Coins to get them from the in-game store too. There's a lot going on during this event!
Without further ado, we're here to explain the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event, event pack pricing, how to get and use Gil, and when the event ends too.
On this page:
Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event takeover explained
Throughout the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth takeover event you will be able to find R2R5 Swords scattered as loot across the map. You can also steal this from other player's death boxes or from care packages if you don't grab one at first.
You can use this Sword as a weapon throughout the event, you can block, use light or heavy attacks and can use dash to get close to your enemies quickly. Doing this will fill your meter to be able to use the Limit Break ability.
As well as your pointy friend, you also should watch out for Materia Hop-Ups. Each Hop-Up can only be attached to specific weapons and the different colours has its own bonuses:
- Blue - Damage enemies to heal yourself.
- Purple - Random criticals proved extra damage.
- Red - Summons a Nessie companiono to attack enemies.
- Green - Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing enemies.
- Yellow - Damage enemies to learn how much health they have left.
Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event pack pricing explained
As with many Apex Legends events, you can get special event-specific Apex Packs (filled with goodies) while this takeover is happening. However, there has been some outrage over the event pack pricing, especially as this is the first crossover event for this title.
You get one pack for free when you start the event. Then, you can purchase one pack at a time or you can buy a four-pack set to guarantee that you'll get an Iconic or Legendary tier item. However, the pricing for an individual pack will increase depending on how many event items you currently own.
Here is a list of the pricing for the individual packs based on how many event items you have:
- One Item - 100 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals
- Two to Six Items - 500 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals
- Seven to Fifteen Items - 700 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals
- Sixteen to Thirty-Five Items - 1,000 Apex Coins or 1,650 Crafting Metals.
Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event items list
Now, while you're trying to collect all of the event items you will be rewarded for reaching a few specific milestones:
- x5 Items - Epic Fighting Foul (Epic Holo)
- x10 Items - Chocobo Square (Epic Universal Frame)
- x30 Items - Victory Pose Emote (Legendary)
Then, when you collect all 36 items you will be rewarded with the One-Winged Angel Deathbox.
However, collecting all of the event items is easier said than done as each tier of reward has a different probability of being found when you open an event pack.
Here are all of the Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event items for each tier and the chances of them being pulled.
Mythic Item
You have a less than one percent chance of pulling this Mythic item.
|Item Name
|Buster Sword R5 - Universal Mythic
Iconic Items
You have a five percent chance of pulling an Iconic item from an event pack. You can also head to the event shop to buy any of these Iconic items for 2,150 Apex Coins if you want specific ones.
|Item Name
|How It Looks
|7th Heaven Skirmisher - Wraith Skin
|Flower Girl - Horizon Skin
|HACKER: 1st Class - Crypto Skin
|Sector 7 Savior - Newcastle Skin
|Materia Girl - Valkyrie Skin
|Kupo Power - Wattson Skin
Legendary Items
For all of the Legendary items listed below, you have a 20 percent chance of pulling them out of a pack.
|Item Name
|How It Looks
|FFVII Rebirth event Legendary Sticker set
|Tidal Wave - Longbow Skin
|Megaflare - Nemesis Skin
|Diamond Dust - CAR Skin
|Hellfire - Havoc Skin
|Arcane War - Charge Rifle Skin
|Fearless Leader - Spitfire Skin
|Storm's Fury - Sentinel Skin
|The Bouncer - Wingman Skin
|Limit Breaker - R-301 Skin
|Ku-Pow - R-99 Skin
Epic Items
For any Epic tier items, you have a less than 75 percent chance of finding them in a pack making this tier the most likely one you'll get.
|Item Name
|Epic Sticker Set 5
|Epic Sticker Set 4
|Epic Sticker Set 3
|Sticker Set 2
|Epic Sticker Set 1
|Stampede - CAR Skin
|Can't Rely On Luck - Holo
|Stop and Smell the Flowers - Holo
|Kupo! - Holo
|For You - Holo
|Same Sky - Holo
|I'll Take That - Holo
|Hardy-Daytona - Universal Frame
|On The House - Universal Frame
|Avalanche Base - Universal Frame
|Elemental Ninjutsu - Universal Frame
|Seventh Heaven - Universal Frame
|Pom Paradise - Universal Frame
Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event Gil Reward store explained
The Gil reward store is new for this crossover event and can be a little bit confusing when you first look at it. You will earn Gil by completing daily challenges throughout the event period.
How to find Gil daily challenges
You can find out what the challenges for the day are by looking at the right side of your screen when in the lobby. Here, you should this:
This box lists the challenges for the day. You can earn up to 1,800 Gil per day which makes the pricing of the rewards in the Gil store quite reasonable.
Gil reward store
You can find the Gil reward store by entering the 'Seasonal' tab, then selecting 'Event' and scrolling down until the storefront appears. Here, you will see the current stock of the store to the left side of the screen. The store updates each week so make sure to grab something you want while it's there!
Here's everything in stock at the Gil reward store this week:
|Item Name
|Price (Gil)
|End Date
|Epic Apex Pack
|2,100
|16/01/24
|FFVII Rebirth Event Master - Epic Badge
|315
|16/01/24
|Rare Apex Pack
|315
|16/01/24
|Rare Crypto Pack
|945
|16/01/24
|Pocket R2R5 - Epic Weapon Charm
|630
|16/01/24
|I've Got a Grudge - Epic Universal Holo
|1,260
|16/01/24
|Chocobo Chic - Epic Weapon Charm
|630
|16/01/24
|Electric De Chocobo - Epic Lifeline Skin
|1,890
|16/01/24
You will also be able to see a Badge tracker to the right of the screen. As you collect more Gil throughout the event, you will fill up this Badge tracker. Each time you get enough Gil, you will automatically collect the corresponding badge.
Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event end date
The Apex Legends Final Fantasy Rebirth event is due to end on Tuesday 30th January, 2024.
We hope you enjoy this event!