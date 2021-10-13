Obsidian's forthcoming Avowed sounds like its own take on Skyrim

Fresh details on the Microsoft-exclusive RPG.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 13 October 2021

New details have emerged on Microsoft exclusive RPG Avowed from Obsidian.

The game was first announced at the Xbox Game Showcase in July 2020 and is from the studio behind The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity.

In fact, Avowed mixes in elements from both of those games according to a new report from Windows Central. It's set in the same universe as Pillars of Eternity, but with a first-person perspective similar to The Outer Worlds.

The report suggests that, if The Outer Worlds was the studio's take on Fallout, then Avowed is their take on The Elder Scrolls in both its fantasy setting and combat.

Avowed will feature two handed combat and multiple classes, seemingly borrowed from Skyrim. That means dual-wielding weapons and spells for potent attacks, or equipping a mixture of the two. The report states that combat seems "more loadout-based" than Skyrim. Warriors will have access to physical attacks, while casters can customise their combat style using spellbook options and magic bound to specific buttons.

Those magic attacks take a leaf out of Pillars of Eternity's book. Spells like the lightning based Jolting Touch and two-handed Fireball are present, conjured using complex hand gestures, and status effects like Fetid Caress also feature. Weapon enchantments are a major facet of combat, such as enchanted swords. Fans may even recognise enemies, from the lizard-like Xaurips to deadly drakes.

Unlike Skyrim, Avowed will reportedly have a more colourful visual palette, with luminescent caves, verdant forests and neon effects. The environments will also be destructible, using fire to burn down blocked entryways, for instance.

The footage seen by Windows Central was from a pre-alpha build of the game, so there is plenty of room for change. However, the report speculates we may see an update for the game as early as The Game Awards this year, if not next year's E3 event.

Obsidian is also working on The Outer Worlds 2, as announced at this year's E3. Together, the two games are shaping up to be quite the pairing in Microsoft's exclusive arsenal.

