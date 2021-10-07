Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets its final season next week

The final ring. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 7 October 2021

343 Industries is wrapping up updates for Halo: The Master Chief Collection with its announcement of the game's final season.

Season eight goes medieval, with feudal armour sets inspired by mythical warriors, Roman warriors and beyond.

The season also brings a new map to Halo 3 based on an overhauled Halo 2 classic, and custom game support will be expanded to include Halo 1 and 3.

While season eight will be the last official update to the MCC as the team focuses on Halo Infinite, 343 has pledged that the game will continue to be supported with quality of life improvements and occasional content updates. There just won't be any more updates in a seasonal cadence.

Season eight of Halo: The Master Chief Collection is set to release on 13th October.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Halo: The Master Chief Collection

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Battlefield 2042 fans think it has too many bots, and they're just too OP

All out botfare.

20

Ghost Recon Frontline is a new and evolving free-to-play shooter for up to 102 players

With a smaller 9v9 offering and other modes.

44

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Far Cry 6 includes a couple of QR code teases

For Blood Dragon Netflix anime and mystery Far Cry project.

2

Ubisoft to reveal new Ghost Recon project tonight

Frontline news.

22

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 Reloaded: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store