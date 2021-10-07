Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets its final season next week

343 Industries is wrapping up updates for Halo: The Master Chief Collection with its announcement of the game's final season.

Season eight goes medieval, with feudal armour sets inspired by mythical warriors, Roman warriors and beyond.

The season also brings a new map to Halo 3 based on an overhauled Halo 2 classic, and custom game support will be expanded to include Halo 1 and 3.

While season eight will be the last official update to the MCC as the team focuses on Halo Infinite, 343 has pledged that the game will continue to be supported with quality of life improvements and occasional content updates. There just won't be any more updates in a seasonal cadence.

Season eight of Halo: The Master Chief Collection is set to release on 13th October.