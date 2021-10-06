Pokémon coming to Universal Studios Japan

Poké Ride.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 6 October 2021

Universal Studios Japan - home to Super Nintendo World - has signed a "long-term partnership" with Pokémon.

A short statement issued today confirmed plans for the theme park to work with The Pokémon Company and begin integrating the hugely-popular pocket monster franchise from as soon as 2022.

"Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company will enter a long-term partnership to jointly explore ground-breaking entertainment that will immerse guests into the world of Pokémon with innovative technology and creativity beginning in 2022," Universal Studios' stated.

Exactly what guests will see from next year, however, is unclear.

For reference, Nintendo and Universal Studios first announced their partnership in 2015. Construction on Super Nintendo Land began in 2017 for an intended opening in 2020 (which was delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic).

There's no way a full Pokémon theme park area could be constructed in time for launch in 2022, so it'll be interesting to see what Universal Studios has in mind - and what may be planned for the future.

1

"We are honoured to have a long-term partnership with The Pokémon Company while developing ground-breaking Pokémon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan for both Pokémon fans and our guests," said Universal Studios Japan boss J.L. Bonnier.

"The incredible team at Universal Studios Japan have the creative vision and leading expertise in world-class theme park technology to imagine a uniquely Pokémon experience," added The Pokémon Company boss Tsunekazu Ishihara.

Earlier this month, Universal Studios and Nintendo confirmed a Donkey Kong expansion is being built for Super Nintendo World. The main Mario area is also coming to Universal Studios Orlando and Singapore.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Pokémon Go

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Twitch source code leaked by anonymous hacker

Streamer payouts also leaked.

3

Facebook sorry after lengthy disruption hits Oculus and other game logins

"I know how much you rely on our services."

42

Epic Games Store adds new achievements system next week

Coming to Alan Wake, Kena, Hades and more.

43

MechWarrior studio apologises after its policing of in-game trans rights messages sparks concern

"We can and will do better together!"

2

512GB Xbox Series X SSD expansion card spotted

Solid intel.

99

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

14

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store