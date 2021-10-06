FIFA 22's first big patch makes some key changes to gameplay

This one's a keeper.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 6 October 2021

EA Sports has released FIFA 22's first big patch, and it makes some key changes to gameplay.

Chief among them is a nerf to the goalkeepers, which are particularly powerful in this year's game (check out Eurogamer's FIFA 22 review for more).

The patch reduces the effectiveness of goalkeepers when diving for top corner shots taken from inside the penalty box. This change, EA said, specifically applies to shots taken within 37 feet/11.27 meters of the goalkeeper.

The patch also adds goalkeeper animations that could occur when a keeper is attempting to save a high finesse shot. This change, EA said, is intended to provide more authentic looking goalkeeper reactions and "very slightly" increases the effectiveness of goalkeepers saving this type of shot. (Finesse shots from outside the box are particularly effective this year.)

Elsewhere, the patch makes some important changes to defending. Here's the relevant part of the patch notes:

  • Improved the frequency of player controlled sliding blocks making contact with a traveling ball.
  • Updated the defensive logic for players near the halfway line when defending a counter attack that originated from a corner situation.
  • Defenders near the halfway line will now attempt to more closely mark the counter attacking players.
The referee has also been improved:

  • Improved referee logic to call more fouls caused by high velocity tackles.
  • Improved referee logic to call for fewer penalty kicks caused by reasonably timed slide tackles.
  • Improved referee logic to call more fouls in situations where a player purposefully collides with a goalkeeper that is holding the ball.
  • Improved referee logic to call for fewer fouls due to soft physical contact.

There's a list of gameplay issues that have been tackled, too. The highlight for me is this lobbed through ball issue, which the patch notes says has been sorted out:

  • In some situations, the defending team's player would momentarily stop moving after the attacking side performed a Lobbed Through Pass.

This patch, dubbed title update number one, will soon be available for FIFA 22 on PC via Origin and Steam, and Stadia. Expect it to hit PlayStation and Xbox versions soon after.

Jump to comments

More about FIFA 22

Comments (3)

