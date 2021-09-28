Xbox Game Pass gets Marvel's Avengers this week

Marvel's Avengers launches on Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and cloud this Thursday, 30th September.

Crystal Dynamics' much-maligned superhero action game launches on Microsoft's subscription program in complete form - it includes all previously released free content, including the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion and all the post-launch heroes and missions.

In a blog post, Crystal Dynamics community coordinator Hunter Wolfe said Xbox Game Pass members will get to experience all Avengers' content released beyond the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion, too. I doubt this includes Spider-Man, though.

If you're on Xbox Series X or S, you get the optimised version.

Of note: the Xbox Game Pass version does not include the eight cosmetic items found in the digital-only Endgame Edition. You can buy the Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition DLC Upgrade on the Xbox Store and Marvel's Avengers in-game marketplace.