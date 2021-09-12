Destiny 2 disables exotic fusion rifle Telesto again

Telestop.

Vikki Blake
Updated on 12 September 2021

Destiny 2's exotic fusion rifle, Telesto, has once again been disabled in PvP activities Crucible and Gambit.

This time it's the Thermoclasic Blooming Artifact mod from the Wayfinder's Compass that's to blame. Because it creates an Orb of Power when defeating an enemy via a solar or stasis melee attack, the Telesto's projectiles essentially generate infinite orbs - which is deadly in competitive play, of course.

Here's the bug in all its glory, courtesy of Skarrow9 on YouTube:

"Due to an issue, we have disabled the Telesto Exotic fusion rifle in all Crucible and Gambit activities and the Thermoclastic Blooming Artifact mod in all activities," Bungie tweeted, to which community manager Cosmo - who, like us, has been watching Telesto cause issues for years now - replied with a Telesto meme.

Only a couple of weeks back, Bungie "temporarily disabled" Destiny 2's Radiant Dance Machines leg armour in all PvP and Gambit activities, and entirely disabled Titans' Wormgod Caress exotic gauntlets "d​ue to an issue where Titans could unintentionally do large amounts of damage with their throwing hammers". The former permitted Hunters to dodge "an unintended amount of times", including during competitive matches in its Gambit and Crucible playlists.

More about Destiny 2

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

