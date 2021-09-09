A new Twisted Metal game is reportedly in the works

To coincide with upcoming TV adaptation.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 September 2021

Sony is reportedly reviving its brash vehicular combat series Twisted Metal to coincide with the launch of its previously announced television adaptation.

The news comes via GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb who, as spotted by VGC, discussed development of a new Twisted Metal title during the latest Giant Bomb video show. According to Grubb, the new instalment represents a "broadening" of Sony's first-party games strategy as it seeks to align releases with its numerous movie and television projects.

Sony initially revealed it would be adapting Twisted Metal for television back in 2019, but it wasn't until earlier this year that first details were revealed. The project, an action comedy penned by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith, follows the adventures of a motor-mouthed outsider who's offered a chance at a better life - as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Twisted Metal 'Crush' Launch Trailer.

As for the new Twisted Metal game, Grubb says it's still early in development and series creator David Jaffe won't be involved. Eurogamer has heard similar reports through its own sources.

Sony, of course, is holding its PlayStation Showcase tonight at 9pm BST. Might there might be word on the new Twisted Metal, despite its apparently early status? We shall find out soon.

