Fortnite's UFO season finale live event dated

Operation: Sky Fire.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 3 September 2021

Fortnite has announced its next live event, Operation: Sky Fire, which will act as an explosive finale to its current UFO-themed season.

Operation: Sky Fire will be held live in-game next Sunday, 12th September at 9pm UK time (that's 4pm Eastern, 1pm Pacific).

Epic Games advises you log-in 30 minutes early to access the event playlist and avoid disappointment.

Fortnite's big Marvel season finale.

Fortnite's live events are always ambitious, but this should be a particularly fun one. Epic says Operation: Sky Fire will take players inside the UFO mothership which has loomed large over the Fortnite island for the past season, and that up to 16 friends can play the one-off experience together.

The game's current alien season has been one of the best in a while, with numerous new gadgets to play around with, frequent map changes and a fun abduction gameplay loop that sees you sucked inside UFOs as part of an alien test exercise. Oh, and Ariana Grande showed up.

This season has also carried one of the game's most coherent storylines in a while, as IO - the mysterious agency of island overlords - fully emerged from the shadows to take down the UFO invaders. It all comes to a climax next week, with artwork for the event showing IO boss Slone's explosive plan to see the aliens off once and for all. I am sure nothing at all will go wrong.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Battlefield Mobile has popped up on the Google Play Store

Battlefield: Go.

1

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets an October release date

Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

28

Fortnite now has Will Smith

Fresh moves.

26

Bungie disables Destiny 2 armour after Titans and Hunters get "unintentional" competitive advantages

Dance if you wanna dance.

14

Halo 3 is getting a remake of Halo 2 map Turf

Plus new campaign collectibles, Flood Firefight, and more.

10

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch