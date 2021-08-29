Bungie disables Destiny 2 armour after Titans and Hunters get "unintentional" competitive advantages

Bungie has "temporarily disabled" the Destiny 2's Radiant Dance Machines leg armour in all PvP and Gambit activities.

Confirmation came way of a tweet from the Destiny 2 studio, which acknowledged the armour permitted Hunters to dodge "an unintended amount of times", including during competitive matches in its Gambit and Crucible playlists.

"Due to an issue that allows Hunters to dodge an unintended amount of times in a row, we have temporarily disabled the Radiant Dance Machines Exotic Hunter leg armor in Gambit and all PvP activities," the studio said.

But that's not all - Bungie has gone even further with Titans' Wormgod Caress exotic gauntlets. They have been disabled entirely "d​ue to an issue where Titans could unintentionally do large amounts of damage with their throwing hammers".

The developer also said it is investigating an issue where some PlayStation players are not receiving their Witch Queen pre-order goodies, too, although as yet, the issue has seemingly not been rectified.

