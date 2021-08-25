Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation is the last DLC for the game

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation is the last DLC for the game, developer inXile has confirmed.

The DLC, due out 5th October on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, is the second and final narrative expansion to the role-playing game. Trailer is below:

"Final final... This is the last DLC for the game. Now you can jump in and play," inXile boss Brian Fargo said on Twitter.

Wasteland 3 came out August last year, and I thoroughly enjoyed it (check our our Wasteland 3 review for more). Its first expansion, The Battle of Steeltown, came out in June.

Cult of the Holy Detonation is set in the Cheyenne Mountain military bunker, which includes new characters, enemies, combat encounters, and new weapons and armour. Your squad of Rangers have to shut down reactors and clear ventilation systems while fending off mutants and machines.

Mutant cults worship an ancient deity they call the Holy Detonation - a nuclear explosion held in stasis. Here's the official blurb:

"Whether god, science experiment, or accidental miracle, the Detonation's energy could power Colorado Springs for hundreds of years, or level it in an instant. The warring cults have differing opinions on who should be allowed to honour their god, and you're going to have to muscle your way to the altar."

With Wasteland 3 coming to an end, thoughts turn to what's next from inXile. The Microsoft-owned developer has yet to announce its next project, but Fargo has indicated the studio is sticking with role-playing games.

