Impressive-looking Black Myth: Wukong gets new 12-minute gameplay video

Unreal.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 20 August 2021

Black Myth: Wukong just got a new 12-minute gameplay video and the game continues to look great.

Black Myth: Wukong, the Chinese-made action game based on Journey to the West that took the internet by storm back in August 2020, has now moved over to Unreal Engine 5, Hangzhou-based developer Game Science Studio confirmed.

In fact, the video is recorded real-time in Unreal Engine 5 and "supported" by Nvidia's DLSS technology. Black Myth: Wukong is the first Unreal Engine 5 game to feature DLSS, Nvidia said.

The video gives us a good look at the action role-playing game, showing off fancy snow and ice deformation.

The impressive visual fidelity, cool art style, wonderfully slick animations and inventive monster design we've seen in previous videos remains. The boss fights in particular look great.

Black Myth: WuKong doesn't have a release window or platforms yet, although PC is a given. It's still very much one to keep an eye on.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (15)

More about Black Myth: Wukong

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Skyrim's getting a new Anniversary Edition in November on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

And fishing's coming as a free update for all players.

83

During development, Skyrim's iconic cart ride kept getting catapulted into space by a bee

Former Bethesda dev goes behind-the-scenes.

27

Cyberpunk 2077's "biggest patch to date" includes first batch of post-launch DLC freebies

Plus improved minimap, perk respec, and more.

81

Everything announced during Pokémon Presents

Wake up, Snorlax!

28

Watch Pokémon Presents right here!

From 2pm UK time.

5

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (15)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch