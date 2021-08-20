Impressive-looking Black Myth: Wukong gets new 12-minute gameplay video

Black Myth: Wukong just got a new 12-minute gameplay video and the game continues to look great.

Black Myth: Wukong, the Chinese-made action game based on Journey to the West that took the internet by storm back in August 2020, has now moved over to Unreal Engine 5, Hangzhou-based developer Game Science Studio confirmed.

In fact, the video is recorded real-time in Unreal Engine 5 and "supported" by Nvidia's DLSS technology. Black Myth: Wukong is the first Unreal Engine 5 game to feature DLSS, Nvidia said.

The video gives us a good look at the action role-playing game, showing off fancy snow and ice deformation.

The impressive visual fidelity, cool art style, wonderfully slick animations and inventive monster design we've seen in previous videos remains. The boss fights in particular look great.

Black Myth: WuKong doesn't have a release window or platforms yet, although PC is a given. It's still very much one to keep an eye on.