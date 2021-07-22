Battlefield 2042's 'love letter to its fans' leaks ahead of tonight's reveal

Details emerge of map editor that mashes together eras. 

News by Martin Robinson, Deputy Editor
Updated on 22 July 2021

Ahead of tonight's EA Play event, details have leaked on the Battlefield 2042 mode being developed at Ripple Studios that had previously been billed as a "love letter to fans", with Battlefield Portal introducing a powerful level editor that reintroduces classic maps and lets players tinker with them as they please.

The details come via a now-deleted article on Game Rant, which revealed maps from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3 and Battlefield Bad Company 2 will feature, alongside the armies and factions from those games and a selection of their arsenal. Players will be able to mix and match elements - so it's possible, it's said, to pit WW2 soldiers against Battlefield 2042's all-new specialists.

Players will be able to adjust settings, and there's also mention of an in-depth logic editor which allows more granular adjustments.

Battlefield Portal will launch alongside Battlefield 2042 and will be updated as part of the live service - and it'll be joined by the as-yet-to-be-leaked Hazard Zone mode alongside the All-Out-War mode we've already had a glimpse of. We should find out more in the immediate wake of the EA Play event taking place at 6pm BST tonight.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Battlefield 2042

About the author

Martin Robinson

Martin Robinson

Deputy Editor

Martin is Eurogamer's features and reviews editor. He has a Gradius 2 arcade board and likes to play racing games with special boots and gloves on.

Related

HBO's The Last of Us casts original Tommy actor but not as Tommy

Perry good news.

24

Don't expect any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live

"But all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year."

9

GTA Online update reveals "gigantic" shared social space to show off your cars

Fast and furious.

17

Red Dead Online's PlayStation Plus requirement dropped for two weeks to coincide with new Blood Money update

Free for all.

22

Naughty Dog designer reveals how Tommy and Abby sequence was made

An "extremely difficult challenge."

19

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

107

Rockstar outlines summer updates for GTA Online and Red Dead Online

Catch heat.

5

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

80

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

39

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch