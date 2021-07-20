Helicopters "planned" for Microsoft Flight Simulator next year

Microsoft Flight Simulator developer Asobo Studio is set to add helicopters to the game. The bad news is they are planned for 2022.

The developer stealthily announced the news in its 15th July development update, which revealed a snapshot of the most requested features and reported bugs. The introduction of helicopters was by far the most requested feature with over 1500 votes. We have yet to see any more details about it, but I can't imagine it will be too long before Asobo gives us a glimpse.

Other requested features include support for multiple screens, DirectX 12 support, replay functionality, and a myriad of other features. The top bugs include incorrect weather and wind readings, game crashes, low-resolution textures and performance issues on some PCs.

The update also announced a partnership with Orbis International, a non-profit organisation that tackles preventable blindness. Players will be able to tour the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, a converted aircraft that is literally a hospital, with detailed textures and learn more about Orbis' mission. Unfortunately, players will not be able to fly the aircraft.

Asobo has had an busy year, starting off with upgrading its 2019 release A Plague Tale: Innocence for the Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5. It is also set to release Flight Simulator on the Xbox Series consoles on 27th July, which is also coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Flight Simulator certainly has a bright future ahead of it, with more content and events on the way soon and an active community of modders further enhancing the game.

