If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Armored Core 6 release date revealed in new gameplay trailer

FromSoftware with love.

Armored Core 6 two mechs duel in mid air
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

FromSoftware has revealed the release date for its forthcoming mech action game Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, alongside a new gameplay trailer.

The game will release on 25th August this year across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus PC.

You can check out the explosive gameplay trailer below.

Armored Core 6 gameplay trailer

Little of the game has been seen since its announcement in December.

Now, though, we've got a good look at the game's dynamic mech combat and new addition of huge towering mech bosses - the type you'd expect from a FromSoftware game.

There's a better look at the post-apocalyptic setting too: the planet of Rubicon, ravaged by flame and now encased in a huge constructed shell, in which human factions fight for control of a rare material called Coral.

I recently chatted with game director Masaru Yamamura and other members of the FromSoftware team on the challenges of rebooting an old franchise and how accessible it will be for Soulsborne players.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch